Bills Waiving CB E.J. Gaines

According to Field Yates, the Bills are waiving veteran CB E.J. Gaines on Friday. He was among the NFL’s players to opt-out prior to the 2020 season.

Gaines, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. The Rams traded him to the Bills as part of the Sammy Watkins deal.

Gaines played out the final year of his four-year, $2,327,672 contract before signing with the Browns for 2018. After one year in Cleveland, Gaines signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.6 million with the Bills in 2019.

Unfortunately, the Bills placed Gaines on injured reserve in August and released him with a settlement soon after. He re-signed with the team last offseason before opt-ing out of 2020.

In 2018, Gaines appeared in six games for the Browns and recorded 13 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.