Bills: We Need To See Growth From Keon Coleman

Bills HC Sean McDermott said WR Keon Coleman has to mature following a missed team meeting that led to him being a healthy scratch in Week 11. It’s not the first time Coleman has had similar issues, and McDermott added the former second-rounder has to re-develop trust within the organization.

“You grow from it, we can move forward. You don’t grow from it, it’s hard to move forward,” McDermott said, via PFT. “So, ultimately, it comes down to developing trust and that trust that your teammates have in you. And that trust builds through repetition and consistency. That’s the direction we need him to go and where we believe he will go.”

Bills LT Dion Dawkins acknowledged Coleman has hit a crossroads where he has to decide if he wants to be a contributor for the team moving forward.

“Keon knows now he’s in the hot seat and he needs to come on and show up for it,” Dawkins said. “Pats on the back are over with, and it’s time for him to grow up, and he knows it.”

McDermott was non-committal when asked about Coleman’s game status for Week 12, a Thursday night game against the Bills.

“We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time,” he said via Katherine Fitzgerald.

Coleman, 22, transferred to Florida State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was first-team All-ACC in 2023. He declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bills selected Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round. He signed a four-year, $10,074,258 contract that included a $4,146,732 signing bonus.

In 2025, Coleman has appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 32 passes on 49 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

