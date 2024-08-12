Bills Worked Out Four Players

The Buffalo Bills hosted four players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes

QB Trace McSorley QB Ben DiNucci (Signed) WR Damiere Byrd DB Deon Cain

McSorley, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason last year and later added him to their practice squad.

The Patriots signed McSorley to a contract for the 2023 season but later let him go. He had a stint with the Bears earlier this season before joining the Steelers practice squad in December of 2023.

In 2022, McSorley appeared in six games for the Cardinals and completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 412 yards, no touchdowns, and five interceptions to go along with 61 yards rushing and two lost fumbles.

Byrd, 31, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019

He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for 2020 and signed another one-year deal with the Bears in 2021. From there, Byrd joined the Falcons on a one-year contract for the 2022 season before catching on with the Panthers last offseason.

Carolina placed Byrd on injured reserve and he was later released with a settlement before catching on with Atlanta. Byrd briefly had a stint on the Texans practice squad following his time with the Falcons.

Byrd signed with the Commanders earlier this offseason following a tryout but was cut during camp.

In 2023, Byrd appeared in one game for the Falcons.