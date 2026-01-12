Bills WR Gabe Davis Has Torn ACL

Per Katherine Fitzgerald, Bills HC Sean McDermott says WR Gabe Davis suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the postseason.

Davis was carted off in the team’s Wild Card round win over the Jaguars.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

Buffalo signed him to their practice squad in September. He bounced on and off the P-squad this season before signing to the active roster in November.

In 2025, Davis appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 12 receptions for 129 yards (10.8 YPC) and a touchdown.