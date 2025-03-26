Borgonzi: ‘Everything Still On Table’ With Titans’ No. 1 Pick

“I would say everything is still on the table,” Borgonzi said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “From the beginning I said I wanted to go through the whole process, and I felt like our priority was to build the offensive line first, and we added (tackle) Dan Moore and (guard) Kevin Zeitler. Now we’re going through the process here with the college quarterbacks. But I’d say everything is still on the table right now.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan added they are still doing their due diligence on players ahead of the draft.

“There’s still plenty of stuff that we have to work through,” Callahan said. “We’ll still do our due diligence on all the players. We’ll do the same thing with Shedeur. He has a Pro Day, we’ll have a private with him. Same thing with Travis Hunter. Abdul has the foot injury, so that changes a little bit of what he is going to do. Obviously, he might not work out as much. But we’ll check all the boxes on all the guys we are sort of in range of and then you make your rankings and at some point you have to make the ultimate decision. And there’s still a lot of things that go into that, especially when you are talking about if and when there are some trade conversations, what that looks like. That’s why it is so hard to just say you are locked into one spot because there are so many things that can happen.”

Miami QB Cam Ward is widely considered the favorite to be drafted with the top pick. Yesterday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tennessee is hosting Ward for an additional private workout and they have become increasingly impressed with Ward.”

Shefter mentioned it would take an even stronger package than before to convince them to trade down from the No. 1 overall pick. Ward also had dinner with the Titans before his Pro Day at Miami earlier this week.

The last we heard earlier this month, the Giants and Jets were among the teams believed to be interested in trading up to No. 1 overall for a quarterback.

Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders are viewed as the top two prospects in this draft and the only consensus first-rounders. However, neither are seen within the league as clear top prospects who would be top-five picks in most draft classes.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.