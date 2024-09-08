Brandon Aiyuk Called Off Trade To Steelers In 11th Hour

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Brandon Aiyuk called off a trade to the Steelers in the eleventh hour to remain with the 49ers on a long-term extension.

According to Glazer, Aiyuk arrived early at the 49ers’ facility to speak with HC Kyle Shanahan. Meanwhile, the 49ers’ front office was negotiating an Aiyuk trade to the Steelers.

Shanahan was able to stop the trade talks and eventually told Aiyuk that he had to make a decision by the end of practice on that day.

Aiyuk ultimately chose to take the 49ers deal and remain in San Francisco.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.