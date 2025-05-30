BREAKING: 49ers Finalizing Trade For Eagles EDGE Bryce Huff

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are finalizing a trade to acquire Eagles EDGE Bryce Huff on Friday.

Schefter adds that San Francisco will send a mid-round draft pick in exchange for Huff. A trade cannot be processed until after June 1.

Schefter also notes Huff is set to make around $17 million guaranteed after restructuring his contract with the Eagles, but Philadelphia will only take on $9.05 million of his salary for 2025 following a trade.

Field Yates points out the 49ers will pay the remaining $7.95 million on his deal and inherit the final two years of his contract, while Philadelphia frees up over $15 million in cap space.

Huff hasn’t been at any of Philadelphia’s voluntary workouts this spring.

It was reported earlier this offseason that Philadelphia is open to trading Huff even though he’s under contract through 2026. With the Eagles’ deep rotation of edge rushers, Huff was used in a limited role in 2024 despite signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal before the season.

Huff had a breakout season playing 49ers DC Robert Saleh while they were with the Jets. They’ll be reunited in San Francisco.

Huff, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2023. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles.

In 2024, Huff appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.