BREAKING: Bears Signing LB Tremaine Edmunds To Four-Year, $72M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are signing LB Tremaine Edmunds.

Adam Schefter adds it’s for four years and $72 million, with $50 million of that sum guaranteed and an average annual salary of $18 million.

This is the second big signing for Chicago at linebacker as they also landed LB T.J. Edwards earlier today.

Edmunds, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million dollar rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million dollar signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds which paid him $12.726 million in 2022.

In 2022, Edmunds appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded a total of 102 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

