BREAKING: Broncos Signing LB Nik Bonitto To Four-Year Extension Worth Up To $120M

Jordan Schultz reports the Broncos are re-signing LB Nik Bonitto to a four-year extension.

Nik Bonitto signs a 4-year, $106M extension with the @Broncos making him the highest-paid defensive player in Broncos history ‼️ Deal negotiated by @ToryDandy of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/vr7mfZXajy — Athletes First (@AthletesFirst) September 4, 2025

Schultz adds the deal is worth up to $120 million and has $70 million guaranteed.

Bonitto, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 and was named second-team All-American in 2020. He’s a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,801,891 rookie contract that includes a $1,399,557 signing bonus.

In 2024, Bonitto appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and scored two defensive touchdowns.