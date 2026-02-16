BREAKING: Browns Hiring Mike Rutenberg As DC

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns are hiring Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg as DC on new HC Todd Monken’s staff.

Rutenberg, 44, got his start in coaching as an intern with Washington in 2013, then moved to the college game for several years. He returned to the NFL as an assistant DB coach with the Jaguars in 2013 and held multiple roles in Jacksonville until 2019.

The 49ers hired him as a passing game specialist in 2020 before he joined the Jets as their LB coach in 2021. He took a defensive pass game coordinator role with the Falcons in 2025.