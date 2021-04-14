Browns Sign DE Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are signing DE Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal.

Clowney passed his physical during his visit today and is now set to join Cleveland after the team has had its eye on him for multiple years.

Charles Robinson reports Clowney’s deal is worth $8 million with an additional $2 million available in incentives.

Cleveland confirmed the news on Wednesday.

OFFICIAL: Welcome to Cleveland, @ClowneJD❗️ We've signed 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney » https://t.co/5ZpFZR8QCU pic.twitter.com/rEA6gFUxUj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 14, 2021

Clowney is coming off of a knee injury that required surgery and ultimately ended his season, but he was clearly one of the best available players at this point in free agency.

Ian Rapoport reported that Clowney should get full clearance following surgery to repair his torn meniscus in April.

Clowney, 28, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

In 2020, Clowney appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded 19 tackles, no sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.