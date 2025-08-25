BREAKING: Browns Trading QB Kenny Pickett To Raiders

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders, according to Adam Schefter.

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, so Las Vegas needed depth behind QB Geno Smith.

Mike Garafolo reports the Raiders are sending the Browns a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Pickett, 27, the Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. He was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. Pittsburgh traded him to the Eagles last year.

The Browns acquired Pickett from the Eagles this offseason but declined his fifth-year option a few months later.

In 2024, Pickett appeared in five games with one start for the Eagles and completed 25 of 42 passes (59.5 percent) for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added nine carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.