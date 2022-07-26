Buccaneers Signing WR Julio Jones

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers are signing veteran WR Julio Jones to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, Jones had interest from the Buccaneers and Packers, but Tampa Bay was ultimately the more aggressive team in the end.

The Buccaneers now have a deep receiving corps that consists of Jones, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson and Russell Gage.

Jones, 33, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when the Titans designated him as a post-June 1 cut.

In 2021, Jones played in 10 games recording 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.