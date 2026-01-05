BREAKING: Cardinals Firing HC Jonathan Gannon

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals have decided to fire HC Jonathan Gannon.

It’s a slight surprise, as Arizona had been believed to be leaning the other direction, but in the end, nine straight losses to close the year was too much to overcome for Gannon to stay.

Schefter says GM Monti Ossenfort will lead the search for a new head coach.

The Cardinals will also have to decide what to do with QB Kyler Murray, who previously looked like a long shot to return with Gannon.

Gannon, 42, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

He spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021, while the Cardinals hired him as head coach in 2023.

During his time as the Cardinals’ head coach, Gannon had a record of 15-36 (0.294 winning percentage) through three years with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals coaching vacancy as the news is available.