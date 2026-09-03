BREAKING: Cardinals Signing WR Michael Wilson Three-Year, $75M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Cardinals are signing WR Michael Wilson to a three-year extension.

Schefter adds the deal is for $75 million with a maximum value of $78 million and $47 million guaranteed.

Wilson, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,339,462 rookie contract that included a $883,244 signing bonus. He’s slated to make a base salary of $3.924 million in 2026 after qualifying for the PPE.

Wilson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 78 passes on 126 targets for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.