Giants Signing LB Malik Harrison To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, former Steelers LB Malik Harrison will sign with the Giants.

Fowler says Harrison is signing to the practice squad first but New York has the goal of him contributing early.

He overlapped with Giants HC John Harbaugh in Baltimore for his first four years after he was drafted.

Harrison, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020 out of Ohio State.

He signed a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

Harrison played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Ravens for 2024. From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason.

In 2025, Harrison appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 41 total tackles.