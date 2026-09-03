Chargers Signing OLB Caleb Murphy To Practice Squad

Per ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Chargers are signing OLB Caleb Murphy to the practice squad.
The Chargers are releasing OLB Nadame Tucker from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Rhim.
Here’s an updated look at the Chargers’ practice squad:
- LB Lander Barton
- LB Andre Carter
- LB Junior Colson
- RB Gregory Desrosiers
- WR Gary Jennings
- RB Amar Johnson
- C Josh Kaltenberger
- DB Nikko Reed
- TE Evan Svoboda
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- T Laekin Vakalahi (International)
- DL Terry Webb
- TE Patrick Herbert
- DT Jordan Jefferson
- WR Theo Wease
- OLB Caleb Murphy
Murphy, 26, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived in October 2024 and spent the rest of the season on the Chargers’ practice squad.
Murphy re-signed for the 2025 season before being waived in October. He was claimed by the Patriots but waived in December and claimed by the Giants. He re-signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.
In 2025, Murphy appeared in six games for the Chargers and five games for the Patriots, recording 14 total tackles.
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