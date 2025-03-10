BREAKING: Chargers Re-Signing OLB Khalil Mack To One-Year, $18M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers and OLB Khalil Mack have reached an agreement on a one-year, $18 million deal to keep him in Los Angeles.

Schefter adds the deal is fully guaranteed. It’s a big win for the Chargers who were potentially about to lose both their starting edge rushers after cutting OLB Joey Bosa last week.

Mack, 33, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago.

In 2024, Mack appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts, recording 39 tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and nine pass defenses.

