BREAKING: Chiefs Trading For Jets QB Justin Fields

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are trading for Jets QB Justin Fields.

Tom Pelissero reports the Chiefs will send the Jets a 2027 sixth-round pick for Fields. Connor Hughes adds Kansas City will pay Fields $3 million.

New York had held on to Fields through the start of the league year without cutting him in the hopes of finding a trade partner, and their patience was rewarded.

Fields had one year and $20 million left on his contract, $10 million of which was guaranteed. New York was expected to cut Fields to save the cash even though the cap savings would have been minimal.

They are probably still paying Fields most of his guaranteed salary but at least this way they get some draft compensation instead of releasing him for nothing.

Meanwhile Kansas City adds an established backup quarterback with Patrick Mahomes recovering from a torn ACL. At minimum, Fields will operate as the starter during the spring and minicamp, and likely for at least part of training camp, although Mahomes is targeting a return for Week 1.

Fields, 27, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that could improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields played 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

After playing out his rookie contract, Fields went on to sign a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets this past offseason.

In 2025, Fields appeared in nine games for the Jets and completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 71 carries for 383 yards and four more touchdowns.