BREAKING: Colts Benching QB Anthony Richardson, Will Start Joe Flacco Against Vikings

Tom Pelissero reports that the Colts are benching QB Anthony Richardson and plan to start QB Joe Flacco in their next game against the Vikings.

Richardson’s effort was questioned by some following the team’s three-point loss to the Texans on Sunday when he asked to be taken out of the game due to being tired after a long run.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in six games and completed 44.4 percent of his passes for 958 passing yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 41 times for 242 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on the Colts’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.