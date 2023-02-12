BREAKING: Colts Expected To Hire Shane Steichen As Next Head Coach

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are expected to hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their next head coach.

Schefter says Indianapolis informed the other candidates they are moving in a different direction. They can’t officially hire Steichen until after the Super Bowl but this is a pretty good indicator that the Colts at least believe Steichen will take the job.

The Colts have run one of the most extensive coaching searches we’ve seen in quite a while, interviewing at least 14 candidates and conducting second interviews with another eight.

Rams DC Raheem Morris and Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia, as well as interim HC Jeff Saturday, were the other candidates who were under consideration at the end.

Steichen, 37, got his coaching start in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant. After a year with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he rejoined the Chargers in the same role.

Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was in the position until being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He was retained in the role full-time for 2020.

After the Chargers fired HC Anthony Lynn, Steichen joined the Eagles staff as offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Chargers finished 2020 ranked No. 9 in total yards per game, No. 18 in points per game, No. 6 in passing yards per game and No. 18 in rushing yards per game.