BREAKING: Commanders Trading RB Brian Robinson To 49ers

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders are trading RB Brian Robinson to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Yesterday, Ben Standig named San Francisco as a team to watch, given their injuries.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said earlier this week Robinson has been excused from practice, “and we hope to have a resolution to that soon,” via Nicki Jhabvala.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Saints, Browns, and Chiefs were among the teams making calls looking for running back help.

As Robinson entered the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, the Commanders kept an eye out for the future. They think they may have found it, as seventh-round RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been one of the biggest stars of training camp in Washington.

We named the 49ers when taking a look at five potential landing spots for Robinson earlier this week. He gives the 49ers a legitimate handcuff for McCaffrey and will be a quality fit in the system

Christian McCaffrey is currently the only healthy 49ers running back on the roster. Everyone else is dealing with some form of bodily malady. Guys like Isaac Guerendo, fifth-rounder Jordan James, UDFA Corey Kiner, and journeyman Patrick Taylor should be back sooner rather than later.

Guerendo’s injury history is severe and dates back to college. There are serious questions about his ability to stay healthy if McCaffrey were to go down. James and Kiner are unproven rookies, while Taylor is a career practice squad player or special teamer.

Robinson, 26, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, his first year as the full-time starter at Alabama. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Washington and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and rushed for 799 yards on 187 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 159 yards and eight total touchdowns.