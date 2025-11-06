BREAKING: Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Dead At 24

Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland passed away this morning at the age of 24, the team said in a statement via NFL Media.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland’s agent also released a statement:

#Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland has tragically died at the age of 24, his agent tells The Insiders and @SlaterNFL. His statement. pic.twitter.com/9W8hEeoWbl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2025

The Texas Department of Public Safety provided more details about Kneeland’s death, saying he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, per Nick Harris.

“FRISCO – On November 5, 2025, at 10:33 P.M., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Blvd. The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit with DPS Troopers. However, DPS Troopers lost sight of the vehicle, and the pursuit was terminated.

The vehicle was later located abandoned and had been involved in a crash on the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway.

DPS Aircraft and Troopers, along with the Frisco Police Department, searched the immediate area and found the driver, 24 YOA, Marshawn Kneeland, of Plano, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

For inquiries regarding the death investigation, contact the Frisco Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.”

The Frisco police also released a statement.

“(November 6, 2025) A man was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an outside agency vehicle pursuit that led to a multi-agency search in Frisco.

On November 5, 2025, at approximately 10:39 p.m., the Frisco Police Department responded to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with locating a vehicle that had evaded troopers during a pursuit that entered the city of Frisco. After losing visual of the vehicle, troopers located it minutes later, crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway.

Initial reports indicated that a male subject, later identified as 24-year-old Marshawn Kneeland of Plano, TX fled the scene on foot . Officers established a perimeter and initiated a search of the area with the assistance of the FPD K-9 and Drone units.

During the course of the search, officers received information that Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations. Kneeland was later located at 1:31a.m., deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The cause/manner of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At this time, no further details will be released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Our heartfelt condolences to the Kneeland family and friends.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.”

This is a horrifically tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to Kneeland’s family and loved ones at this time.

Kneeland, 24, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2023. The Cowboys selected him with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In 2025, Kneeland appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and had 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and a touchdown on a blocked punt.