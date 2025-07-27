BREAKING: Cowboys Extending TE Jake Ferguson For Four Years, $52M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing TE Jake Ferguson to a four-year, $52 million extension.

Rapoport adds the deal includes $30 million in guarantees and a $12 million signing bonus for Ferguson, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

It’s a move by Dallas to lock up a young, core contributor — though perhaps not the one people thought they’d prioritize first.

Ferguson, 26, was selected with the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round by the Cowboys out of Wisconsin back in 2022.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,364,884 contract with the Cowboys that included a $704,884 signing bonus.

In 2024, Ferguson appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and caught 59 passes on 86 targets for 494 yards receiving and no touchdowns.