BREAKING: Cowboys Firing DC Matt Eberflus

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Cowboys are firing DC Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus was in his first season with Dallas, but won’t get another after the struggles on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.

Eberflus, 55, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season. He was fired during the 2024 season. The Cowboys hired Eberflus as their defensive coordinator the following season.

In 2025, the Cowboys were No. 30 in total defense and No. 32 in scoring defense, including No. 23 in rush defense and No. 32 in pass defense.

During his three seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus posted a record of 14-32 (30.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.