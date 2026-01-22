BREAKING: Cowboys Hiring Eagles Assistant Christian Parker As DC

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys are hiring Eagles pass game coordinator/DBs coach Christian Parker for their DC opening.
Here’s a final list of candidates for the Cowboys’ DC opening:
Hired:
- Eagles pass game coordinator/DBs coach Christian Parker
Candidates:
- Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Interviewed)
- Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Requested)
- Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Requested)
- Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton (Scheduled)
- Ravens DC Zach Orr (Requested)
- Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled)
- Eagles DB coach Christian Parker (Interviewed)
- Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen (Requested)
- Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich (Blocked)
- Packers DL coach Demarcus Covington (Requested)
Parker, 34, began his coaching career as Virginia State’s defensive backs coach from 2013-2014 and held the same role at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He was also Notre Dame and Texas A&M’s defensive analyst in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
He began his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2019-2020 and was hired as the Broncos defensive backs coach in 2021. He joined the Eagles in the same role in 2024.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!