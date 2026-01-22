BREAKING: Cowboys Hiring Eagles Assistant Christian Parker As DC

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys are hiring Eagles pass game coordinator/DBs coach Christian Parker for their DC opening.

Here’s a final list of candidates for the Cowboys’ DC opening:

Hired:

Eagles pass game coordinator/DBs coach Christian Parker

Candidates:

Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Requested) Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Requested) Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton (Scheduled) Ravens DC Zach Orr (Requested) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled) Eagles DB coach Christian Parker (Interviewed) Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen (Requested) Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich (Blocked) Packers DL coach Demarcus Covington (Requested)

Parker, 34, began his coaching career as Virginia State’s defensive backs coach from 2013-2014 and held the same role at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He was also Notre Dame and Texas A&M’s defensive analyst in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2019-2020 and was hired as the Broncos defensive backs coach in 2021. He joined the Eagles in the same role in 2024.