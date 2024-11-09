BREAKING: Dak Prescott Planning To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery, Barring One Final Opinion

Adam Schefter reports that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his partially torn hamstring but plans to get the opinion of one final specialist first.

Schefter adds that Prescott is flying to New York to meet with the specialist yet the Cowboys doctors already believe he needs surgery which will require four months of recovery time.

It has been reported that he was being placed on injured reserve, yet the team opted not to do so on Saturday while they continued to evaluate Prescott’s options.

While he’s out, the Cowboys will likely turn to backup QB Cooper Rush and possibly No. 3 QB Trey Lance.

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus.

In 2024, Prescott appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Prescott as it becomes available.