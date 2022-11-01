BREAKING: Dolphins Trade For Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have landed Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb in a trade.

Schefter adds the full details:

Broncos get:

2023 1st (SF)

2024 4th

RB Chase Edmonds

Dolphins get:

Chubb

2025 5th

The Dolphins had emerged recently as players for Chubb in a crowded market, and the Broncos were clearly willing to move on if they got a haul in return.

Miami has looked capable of making some noise this season, so the goal in adding Chubb is to give their pass rush a big boost, especially given the quarterbacks they need to go through in the AFC.

The next step, per Schefter, is a long-term deal between Miami and Chubb. He had reported on Sunday that Chubb could be looking at a long-term deal worth well over $20 million a year, and had Chubb remained with Denver, the Broncos would have looked at extending him too.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Chubb has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 18 edge defender out of 113 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Chubb as the news is available.