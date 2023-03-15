BREAKING: Eagles Plan To Release CB Darius Slay

According to Jeff Howe, the Eagles plan to release veteran CB Darius Slay.

Slay also appeared to tweet his goodbye to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023

The veteran cornerback had been looking for a new contract after an excellent 2022 season, but there had been some reluctance by the Eagles to give it to him given his age.

They had allowed his camp permission to explore a trade and it’s a little surprising they weren’t able to find a taker, though there technically is still time.

Mike Garafolo says Slay will be designated a June 1 release to free up additional cap space in 2023. According to Over The Cap, it will be $17.5 million in savings and $8.6 million in dead money, but his deal will remain as is on their books until that date.

Slay, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.

In 2022, Slay appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass defenses.