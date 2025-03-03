BREAKING: Eagles Releasing CB Darius Slay

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are releasing veteran CB Darius Slay.

Schefter points out if Slay is designated a June 1 cut it will save the Eagles $4.3 million in cap space, so this is likely the avenue Philadelphia is taking.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman indicated this past week at the Combine that major changes could be coming for the Super Bowl champions, and this seems like the first.

As for Slay, he’s said he wants to play one more season and ideally for the Eagles, though he added a return to the Lions could also be on the table. He should have a market from other teams as well.

Jordan Schultz reports a return to the Eagles isn’t completely out of the question but it will likely depend on what Slay’s other options end up being.

Slay, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.

In 2024, Slay appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

