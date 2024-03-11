BREAKING: Eagles Signing RB Saquon Barkley To Three-Year, $37.75M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are signing RB Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract.

According to Schefter, the deal can be worth up to $46.75 million with $26 million fully guaranteed.

Barkley has already confirmed the news:

Indications had been that the Eagles were going to be the team to beat for Barkley and it looks like they came in very strong with a big offer to get him in the early part of free agency.

The Giants will start over at running back after failing to get an extension in place for Barkely each of the past two years.

Barkley, 27, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Barkley appeared in 14 games for the Giants and rushed for 962 yards on 247 attempts with six rushing touchdowns to go along with 41 receptions on 60 targets for 280 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

