BREAKING: Giants Finalize Deal To Hire John Harbaugh As Head Coach

According to multiple reports, the New York Giants have officially finalized a five-year contract to hire John Harbaugh as their next head coach.

“Today is an exciting day,” Harbaugh tells Jay Glazer. “What a privilege it is to join the Maras and Tisch’s and the whole organization. I am so fired up about the players on this team. Looking forward to the great things we can accomplish together!”

It was clear that Harbaugh ending up as the Giants’ next head coach was the likely outcome, even though there were organizational issues that were being worked out over the last few days.

Harbaugh will reportedly report directly to owner John Mara, which is a departure from the team’s normal setup. There was reportedly about the team retaining GM Joe Schoen being a potential hang-up to some degree in this matter, so Harbaugh clearly wanted to have equal footing.

In total, Harbaugh’s contract is expected to be worth around $100 million, making him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the game.

You can expect Ravens coaches to be linked to the Giants in the coming weeks for key positions under Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.