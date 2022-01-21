Giants Hire Bills Exec. Joe Schoen As GM

Update:

The New York Giants have already announced Joe Schoen as their new general manager.

“We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager,” said Giants president John Mara. “Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”

“Joe is the kind of exceptional leader we sought to oversee our football operations,” said chairman Steve Tisch. “We will do whatever it takes to support Joe’s vision and strategic plan for success. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Joe as our general manager.”

“Steve and I were both impressed with all nine candidates,” said John Mara. “We came away from this process feeling like all nine will be a general manager in this league at some point. We just felt like Joe was the right fit at the right time for us.”

“It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants,” said Schoen. “I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for this tremendous opportunity. And obviously I am grateful to Brandon and the Bills for the experience I have had in Buffalo.

“Now, the work begins. My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games.”

Schoen was one of three finalists for the job along with Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters.

The decision to go with Schoen opens the door for Bills OC Brian Daboll to be a top candidate for the Giants’ head-coaching job.

In total, the Giants interviewed nine candidates for the job.

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Finalist)

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Finalist)

Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Finalist)

49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)

Schoen originally interned with the Panthers in their ticket office before serving as a scouting assistant in 2001. From there, he was promoted Southeast and Southwest scout before joining the Dolphins as a national scout.

Miami promoted Schoen to director of player personnel in 2014 and he spent four years in the role before the Bills hired him as their assistant GM in 2017.