BREAKING: Giants Signing QB Russell Wilson To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $21M

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants and QB Russell Wilson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million which includes $10.5 million guaranteed.

Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk reported it would be presumptuous to assume the Giants were no longer interested in Wilson after adding QB Jameis Winston to the roster. Now just a couple of days later, New York has struck a deal to add another veteran quarterback.

The sources pointed out Winston signed a deal suggesting he’ll be a backup to whoever the Giants add next, whether it’s a veteran or a rookie.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reported over the weekend that Wilson could still be in play for the Giants.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

