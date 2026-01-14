BREAKING: Giants Working To Finalize Deal With John Harbaugh

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that John Harbaugh and the Giants are working to finalize an agreement to make him their next head coach.

According to Schefter, a deal is expected to get done, barring a setback.

Schefter adds that a deal is not final and contract numbers still are being negotiated between the two parties.

“There still is a lot to work through,” a source tells Schefter.

Even so, Harbaugh is reportedly ready to accept the Giants’ deal and they are expected to hire him, barring a setback.

Harbaugh wrapped up his in person meeting with the Giants on Wednesday and while he has an interview scheduled with the Titans for Thursday, it sounds like that meeting may not take place.

The Giants quickly emerged as the team to beat for Harbaugh in recent day and this move, once done, will likely accelerate the rest of the coaching hires from here.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.