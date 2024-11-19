BREAKING: Jets Fired GM Joe Douglas

According to Connor Hughes, the Jets have fired GM Joe Douglas.

While the timing is a little interesting to note with several games remaining in the season, this move is not a big surprise. The Jets have struggled mightily this year and are on track to continue the playoff drought that Douglas has been unable to break.

This was the final year of Douglas’ contract, so he was unlikely to be back either way. The Jets have now completed a full clean sweep of coach and general manager in-season, as owner Woody Johnson fired HC Robert Saleh a few weeks ago.

Douglas, 48, began working for the Ravens in their personnel department in 2000 and spent 15 years with the organization. The Bears hired him as their director of college scouting for the 2015 season.

Douglas spent one year in Chicago before joining the Eagles as their vice president of player personnel the following year. From there, he joined the Jets as their general manager in 2019.

In six years as the GM of the Jets, Douglas has a record of 30-64 with no playoff appearances.