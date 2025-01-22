BREAKING: Jets Hiring Aaron Glenn As Next Head Coach

Update:

Adam Schefter reports the Jets are signing Aaron Glenn to a five-year deal through 2029.

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are hiring Lions DC Aaron Glenn as its next head coach on Wednesday.

The saga has finally come to an end after Glenn finished his second interview in New York yesterday and returned to Detroit.

This morning, Josina Anderson reported Glenn made it known that he plans to take the head coaching job, as was expected.

Zack Rosenblatt also wrote yesterday that New York would be hiring Glenn “barring anything unexpected” and the staff was already operating as if it would get done.

Connor Hughes, citing sources, reported New York informed other head coach and general manager candidates that they were going in “another direction.” Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark is the favorite for the GM job.

Glenn also received serious interest from New Orleans for their head coaching position.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.