BREAKING: Aaron Glenn Planning To Take Jets HC Job

Josina Anderson reports that Lions DC Aaron Glenn has made it known that he plans to take the Jets head coaching job, as was expected.

Zack Rosenblatt reported the Jets would be hiring Glenn as their next head coach “barring anything unexpected” and the staff was already operating as if it would get done.

Connor Hughes, citing sources, also reported New York informed other head coach and general manager candidates that they were going in “another direction.”

Glenn also received serious interest from New Orleans for their head coaching position.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.

We will have more on Glenn and the Jets as it becomes available.