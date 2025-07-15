BREAKING: Jets Sign CB Sauce Gardner To Extension

The New York Jets have signed CB Sauce Gardner to a contract extension, he announced on his social media.

THE DEAL IS DONE this only the beginning. my brother @allantegardner bts & @ajv got it done. I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates for the blood, sweat, & tears we put in, and JETS NATION… I appreciate y’all supporting me Thank you GOD pic.twitter.com/1qsiT3Xga3 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 15, 2025

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the deal is for four years, worth $120.4 million, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the extension will run through 2030 and have $85.653 million in guarantees.

Gardner, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2024, Gardner appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, a sack, nine pass defenses, and one interception.