Lions & Matthew Stafford Agree To Part Ways, Detroit Exploring Trade Options

Tom Peilssero of NFL Media reports that the Lions and QB Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason and the team will begin exploring trade options in the coming weeks for their quarterback.

According to Pelissero, Stafford expressed a desire for a fresh start and the Lions understand his position, which is why they plan to open up trade talks with other teams from here.

Pelissero says there will likely be a “strong trade market” for Stafford, who has two years and $43 million left on his contract.

Some teams worth keeping an eye on for Stafford, according to Pelissero, include the Broncos, Colts, Panthers, Patriots, Saints and Washington.

Pelissero expects a trade to be completed for Stafford prior to the fifth day of the 2021 league year, which happens to be when Stafford is due a $10 million roster bonus.

By trading Stafford, the Lions would carry $19 million in dead money while netting $14 million in cap space and $20 million in cash.

The Lions should be able to secure a quality return, considering the number of teams in serious need of an impact quarterback like Stafford.

Stafford, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

In 2020, Stafford appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 112 yards.

We’ll have more regarding a potential Stafford trade as the news is available.