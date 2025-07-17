BREAKING: Mike Williams Tells Chargers He’s Retiring

According to Adam Schefter, Chargers WR Mike Williams has informed the team that he has decided to retire from the NFL.

The Chargers officially started training camp today as one of the first teams in the league to do so, as they prepare for the Hall of Fame game in a couple of weeks and for the 2025 season after that.

Williams had been placed on the active/PUP list with an injury he picked up this offseason and has had a lot of health issues over the course of his career.

Evidently, he came to the realization that he wasn’t ready for another grind of a season.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million before trading him to the Steelers midseason.

After playing out that deal, Williams returned to the Chargers on a one-year contract this past offseason.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 18 games for the Jets and Steelers, catching 21 passes for 298 yards receiving and one touchdown.

For his career, Williams appeared in 106 games over eight seasons, primarily with the Chargers. He recorded 330 catches for 5,104 yards (15.5 YPC) and 33 touchdowns, adding 10 rushing attempts for 34 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Williams and the Chargers as the news is available.