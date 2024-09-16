BREAKING: Panthers Benching Bryce Young

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are benching QB Bryce Young and starting veteran QB Andy Dalton in Week 3 against the Raiders.

It’s been a nightmare start to the 2024 season for the Panthers after entering with hopes of Young being better than he was as a rookie.

Instead, the former No. 1 pick looks like he’s regressed. At minimum, he needs time off the field to regroup and collect himself.

Ironically, Carolina started Dalton in Week 3 last year, holding Young out with a minor injury that he probably could have played through.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Young has appeared in two games for the Panthers and completed 31 of 56 pass attempts (55.4 percent) for 245 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added five rush attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Panthers and Young as the news is available.