NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reports the Buccaneers “desperately” want to re-sign WR Chris Godwin but he’s set to have a “competitive market” as a free agent.
- Berry expects Godwin to receive a multi-year deal with guaranteed money.
- In the end, Berry thinks Tampa Bay will get a deal done with Godwin.
- Another Buccaneers’ source raved about RB Sean Tucker having “No. 1 RB” potential. With that, Berry expects Tucker to overtake Rachaad White on the depth chart.
Falcons
- NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero thinks Falcons’ free agent C Drew Dalman commanding an annual salary of $13-$14 million makes sense.
Panthers
- The Panthers are expected to take some big swings this off-season in free agency in order to fix their defense, The Athletic’s Joseph Person said.
- Eagles DT Milton Williams and Broncos NT D.J. Jones are two players to watch that could be on Carolina’s radar. Person said that the team’s strategy at this time appears to involve filling as many needs as possible in free agency so GM Dan Morgan can draft the best player available.
