Panthers Sign QB Cam Newton To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $10M

Update:

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are giving Newton a one-year deal that can max out at $10 million for the rest of this season.

Of that figure, $4.5 million is fully guaranteed and there’s also a $1.5 million roster bonus.

Newton had $1.5 million in guaranteed base salary that was subject to offsets from the Patriots, so this ensures he’s paid more in addition to that.

The Carolina Panthers announced they are signing QB Cam Newton to the roster.

#Panthers agree to terms with Cam Newtonhttps://t.co/NokOmrZ2ir — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2021

Carolina was meeting with Newton today and it appears things went well enough to bring the former MVP back on board.

The Panthers are in a lot of trouble at the quarterback position right now, with Sam Darnold out several weeks with a shoulder injury and playing poorly enough to be benched at one point.

Newton was obviously with the Panthers for years, but Carolina jettisoned him before he ever got a chance to play for HC Matt Rhule in 2020.

Now it appears he’ll get a chance to.

Newton, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him this offseason.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in June of last year and returned to New England on another one-year contract this past March. They cut him to make way for rookie Mac Jones as the starter, however.

In 2020, Newton appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,415 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 513 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.