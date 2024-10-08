BREAKING: Patriots Will Start QB Drake Maye In Week 6

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are planning to start first-round QB Drake Maye against the Texans in Week 6.

He will take over for veteran QB Jacoby Brissett, who struggled while posting a record of 1-4 with the team through the first five games.

Maye, 22, was a standout at North Carolina, earning first-team All-ACC honors and being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. The Patriots used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Maye.

He signed a four-year, $35,771,205 contract that includes a $22,835,422 signing bonus and will carry a $6,503,855 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Maye’s three-year college tenure included completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also contributed 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Brissett, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023 and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

In 2024, Brissett has started five games for the Patriots, completing 74.2 percent of his passes for 696 yards to go along with two touchdowns and one interception.