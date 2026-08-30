BREAKING: Rams & Aaron Donald Agree To One-Year, $20M Deal To Come Out Of Retirement

Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams have agreed to sign DL Aaron Donald to a one-year, $20 million deal to come out of retirement and join the team for a championship run.

Most of July/early August, the feeling was that Donald would come out of retirement, with some thinking a decision could have been made as soon as three weeks ago.

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams exercised their fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million, and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries, and 21 pass defenses over the course of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion, and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

We’ll have more on Donald as the news becomes available.