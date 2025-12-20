BREAKING: Rams Fired ST Coordinator Chase Blackburn

Adam Schefter reports that the Rams have fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn after special teams played a role in three of the team’s four losses this season.

Schefter reports that Rams assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica will now take over and become the lead special teams coach.

Blackburn, 42, went undrafted out of Akron back in 2005. He ended up playing 10 years in the NFL with the Giants and Panthers.

Carolina elected to hire him as their assistant special teams coach in 2016 and promoted him to ST coordinator in 2018.

Blackburn was initially retained on HC Matt Rhule‘s staff in 2020 but was fired after the 2021 season.

He then caught on with the Titans as an assistant special teams coach before being hired as the Rams’ special teams coordinator in 2023.

In his ten-year career, Blackburn appeared in 132 games and made 45 starts, recording 372 tackles, four and a half sacks, four interceptions, one touchdown, ten pass deflections, one touchdown, six forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.

We will have more news on Blackburn as it becomes available.