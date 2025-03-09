BREAKING: Rams Signing WR Davante Adams

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams are signing veteran WR Davante Adams to a two-year contract worth $46 million on Sunday.

The contract includes $26 million guaranteed.

Adams made it clear that he wanted to play on the West Coast after finishing out the year with the Jets in New York.

The Rams were looking to replace Cooper Kupp this offseason and Adams was one of the best available options.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Adams, 32, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. Adams was in the third year of that deal when the Raiders traded him to the Jets during the 2024 season for a third-round pick.

Adams was due base salaries of $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams appeared in three games for the Raiders and 11 games for the Jets, recording 85 receptions on 141 targets for 1,063 yards (12.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

