BREAKING: Ravens Agree To Five-Year, $100M Extension With LB Roquan Smith

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have agreed in principle to a five-year, $100 million extension with LB Roquan Smith.

Rapoport adds the deal includes up to $60 million in guarantees that are available to Smith and makes him the new highest-paid linebacker in football.

This was always the expected outcome after Baltimore traded for Smith at the deadline. He was a big part of their defensive turnaround and this deal frees up the franchise tag for use on QB Lamar Jackson this offseason.

Smith, 25, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included an $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option.

Smith stood to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded midseason to the Ravens.

In 2022, Smith has appeared in eight games for the Bears and nine games for the Ravens. He recorded 169 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and six pass deflections.