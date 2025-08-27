BREAKING: Ravens Extending S Kyle Hamilton To Record Deal

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta announced they have extended S Kyle Hamilton, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Jordan Schultz reports it’s a four-year, $100 million extension for Hamilton that pushes his average annual salary to over $25 million a year, the most ever for a safety by a decent margin.

Adam Schefter adds a staggering $82 million of Hamilton’s salary is now guaranteed.

Combined with the two years remaining on Hamilton’s deal after the team picked up his fifth-year option, and the star safety is now under contract through 2030.

Hamilton, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a junior in 2021. The Ravens used the No. 14 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $16,255,078 rookie contract that includes a $9,001,875 signing bonus when the Ravens exercised his fifth-year option worth $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2024, Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 107 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and nine pass defenses.